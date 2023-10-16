15-year-old charged in connection to shooting outside Dunbar High School football game

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting outside a Dunbar High School football game that left a 12-year-old in September.

WJZ spoke to neighbors near Latrobe Homes where the shooting occurred, gathering reactions to this arrest and discussing the growing prevalence of crime among the youth.

"It's a shame that we have reduced ourselves to killing each other," Wendell Freeman, a Latrobe Homes resident, said.

When the shots rang out, players were sent diving and huddling to the ground. Police responded to the 1100 block of Wilmot Court, where a 12-year-old was found shot. The child was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"It hurts me to the core when a 15-year-old grabs a gun to shoot into a crowd, hurting innocent people. When I saw that little kid lying there, shot in the back, I knew those were gunshots, not fireworks or something similar," shared Herman Ellis, another resident of Latrobe Homes.

The ongoing problem of gun violence, especially among the city's youth, has the community on high alert, prompting residents to take every precaution to ensure their safety.

"I hear gunshots so often, they don't even faze me anymore. But, as you can see, I do carry a weapon on my bike - a sword. I want to protect myself. I'm not letting anyone take anything from me after working hard all my life," Ellis added.

Police said the alleged suspect in this case was already in juvenile detention on an unrelated gun charge before he was transferred to Central Booking. He will now be charged as an adult.

