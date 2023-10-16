Teen charged in shooting of 12-year-old boy near Dunbar High School football game

BALTIMORE -- A teenager is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy near Dunbar High School last month, Baltimore police said.

Officers on patrol responded around 7 p.m. on September 1 to the 1100 block of Wilmot Court, where they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect in the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, was already being held at Baltimore City Juvenile Center on unrelated handgun charges when investigators determined he was a suspect in the September shooting.

He was transported to Central Booking on October 3, where he was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

The shooting happened near Dunbar High School's football field, where one of the first games of the season was underway.

The 12-year-old was in a crowd of people when the gunfire erupted, according to police. Mayor Brandon Scott said the shooting had nothing to do with the football game.

"This is folks' neighborhood, right? It's a beautiful night and folks are going to be outside, and they should be able to do that without someone cowardly coming and just shooting at them whether they were at the game or not," Scott said.

The game was called early out of an abundance of caution.