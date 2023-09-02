Baltimore City Public Schools halts high school football game after 12-year-old boy shot nearby

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools halted a football game on Friday after a 12-year-old boy was shot near Dunbar High Football Field, according to authorities.

The boy had been amid a crowd of people in the 1100 block of Madison Street when gunfire erupted on Friday evening, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Worley initially said the gunshot victim was an 11-year-old boy. Police later said he was 12 years old. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

"As far as we know, there was only one shooter. We're not sure," Worley told reporters at a press conference following the shooting.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the shooting had nothing to do with the football game.

"This is folks' neighborhood, right? It's a beautiful night and folks are going to be outside, and they should be able to do that without someone cowardly coming and just shooting at them whether they were at the game or not," Scott said.

The game was called early out of an abundance of caution, school officials said.

All of the student-athletes are OK, according to school officials.

"We want young people to be outside having fun after school their first week of school," Scott said. "This is not how this young man should have ended that week."

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.