15-year-old arrested for murder of Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall, shooting five others

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall, and injuring five others, on March 23.

Hall, a 33-year-old junior featherweight boxer, was one of six people shot in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore. He was the only one who didn't survive.

A 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all were injured in the shooting.

The 15-year-old was arrested around 4:30 p.m. when members of the Southwest District Action Team, Baltimore Community Intelligence Center (BCIC) and Foxtrot coordinated efforts to find him in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a vehicle stopped at the location and multiple shooters exited the vehicle before firing gunshots indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

Afterward, the shooters allegedly got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP .