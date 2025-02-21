2 Maryland men arrested for separate armed road rage incidents in Baltimore, Prince George's Counties

Two Maryland men were arrested Thursday in connection with separate armed road rage incidents in Baltimore and Prince George's Counties, according to state police.

On Feb. 18, troopers got a complaint about an alleged road rage incident near I-695 and Liberty Road. The victim reported that a driver in a red Mustang showed a firearm. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 19, troopers saw the vehicle traveling in the same area as the reported incident. A man, identified as 71-year-old William Shockey, was interviewed at his home and a search led troopers to seize a loaded handgun.

Hours later, troopers received a complaint about an unrelated armed road rage incident on Route 1 in Prince George's County.

The victim reported that a man, later identified as 70-year-old Charles Provost, waved a firearm multiple times during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Troopers identified Provost as the suspect and found his vehicle at a home in College Park.

A search of his vehicle and home led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, officials said.

Road rage cases in Maryland

There have been several road rage cases in Maryland, including some that turned deadly.

In early January, a 41-year-old man was charged for a road rage shooting in Frederick County.

According to Maryland State Police, Gerome Alexander Quigley, Jr., started shooting into a vehicle at an intersection near an apartment building. He then followed the car while continuing to shoot at the victims.

He was charged with attempted murder.

In July 2024, a man was arrested after a Fourth of July road rage shooting left one person dead and multiple people injured.

The incident began on Route 140 when a driver, 20-year-old Davon Joseph Dabbs, and his passenger pulled over to fight a man identified as Christopher Patrick Moore.

During the fight, Moore's fiance drove up, got out of her vehicle and pulled out a legally owned handgun. She began to open fire, telling investigators she hoped it would de-escalate the situation.

Dabbs physically assaulted her before gaining possession of the handgun. He fired multiple rounds. One gunshot hit his passenger and two hit Moore in the chest, police said.

Moore was pronounced dead on the scene, while Dabbs, his passenger and Moore's fiance were hospitalized, according to police.