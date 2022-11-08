Live Updates: Election Night 2022

Live Updates: Election Night 2022get the free app
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's general election season comes to a close Tuesday as thousands of voters pour into polling locations across the state.
In the state's gubernatorial race, Democratic nominee Wes Moore is vying to become the state's first Black governor against Trump-backed Republican candidate Wes Moore.
In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older.
To vote on Election Day, go to your assigned polling place, which will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. All voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the ballot by reviewing the sample ballot sent in the mail.
Disabled voters are urged to review the accessibility features of the state's voting system.
Key races to watch
- Governor: Although Maryland is considered a heavily Democratic state, Republicans have held Government House for the last eight years, and 12 of the last 20. Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit CEO, looks to win the governor's race for the Democrats after coming out on top in a crowded primary. Donald Trump-backed Del. Dan Cox beat Hogan's hand-picked successor, former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. Moore has run a campaign on creating more economic opportunity for Marylanders, while Cox has said he would reduce taxes, remove critical race theory from schools and increase school choice.
- Comptroller: After making a bid for governor, Peter Franchot is leaving the comptroller's office after 16 years. Baltimore Democrat Del. Brooke Lierman and Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are running to replace him. Glassman is touting his record as an executive who didn't raise taxes, while Lierman says she will modernize the office and prioritize transportation and green energy as one of three voting members of the Board of Public Works.
- Attorney General: Brian Frosh is leaving after two terms as the state's top law enforcement official. Rep. Anthony Brown, a former lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate, beat his former boss' wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, in the primary. On the Republican side, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member with reported ties to the League of the South, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is the nominee. Brown says he will protect voting and reproductive rights. Peroutka recently pledged to bypass state laws on abortion and same-sex marriage.
- 1st Congressional District: The Democrat-controlled Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map trying to make this area more competitive for the party's nominee. But a judge ruled it was unconstitutional. Even so, incumbent Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland's lone Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, faces a formidable challenge from Heather Mizeur, a former member of the House of Delegates and candidate for governor. Harris has staked a position as the only Maryland Congressman to vote against President Biden's policies, while touting his own record on cutting taxes and combatting the opioid epidemic. Mizeur has labeled Harris as an extremist and said she will boost the economy in the district and take action on climate change in a way that helps Eastern Shore farmers.
- Anne Arundel County Executive: Republican Councilwoman Jessica Haire is challenging incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman. She has criticized Pittman's record on taxes and spending, saying she'll lower taxes for residents. Pittman has said his administration has created better schools, enhanced public safety and enacted tougher environmental regulations. He said his budget improves the county's financial standing.
- Baltimore County Executive: Democrat incumbent Johnny Olszewski Jr. is facing off against Republican Pat McDonough, a former state delegate. McDonough has previously run for Congress and county executive. Olszewski has touted his accomplishments navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, providing record funding for education and investing in sustainability. Using the motto "Save Our County," McDonough has said he will impose a zero-tolerance policy for crimes, remove Superintendent Darryl Williams and encourage school choice.
- Howard County Executive: This 2018 rematch pits Democratic incumbent Calvin Ball against Republican Alan Kittleman. In 2018, Ball unseated Kittleman with a six-point win. In his bid to get the office back, Kittleman has said he would undo Ball's decision to remove school resource officers from middle schools, direct police to use community-based pratices and cut taxes. Ball touts his record on increasing education funding, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and creating a more efficient government.