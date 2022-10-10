Republican Allan Kittleman fighting to get old job back as Howard County Executive

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – This November, a rematch is set in the race for Howard County Executive.

Republican candidate Allan Kittleman will fight for his old job back against Democrat incumbent Calvin Ball in the General Election.

Kittleman was Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He ran again after the term was up but lost to Calvin Ball during the 2018 election.

Now, four years later, he's geared up to once again face off with the same opponent.

"I'm running because I care about Howard County," Kittleman said. "I'm running because I've lived here all my life. I see the challenges that we're facing.".

Those challenges include public safety, according to Kittleman.

Data from the Howard County Police Department shows in 2021, the homicide rate hit a record high with 11 murders; the most in at least the last five years.

But oppositely, robberies in 2021 hit an all-time low compared to the last five years with 91 cases.

"For the first time, public safety is a real issue in the campaign," Kittleman said. "We've always been considered a very safe community. We need to have a county executive who will support our police officers, who will make sure that we're doing things to be more proactive and not reactive with public safety."

From a focus on safety to schools, Kittleman added he wants to help parents fight to have a stronger voice for where children learn despite it not being the responsibility of a county executive.

"I think it's important for students to be re-districted by capacity and proximity. They should be going to schools that are closest to their community," Kittleman said.

The Republican nominee said he's also campaigning on transparency.

Kittleman is utilizing the Citizens' Election Fund, which uses county funds to match certain contributions to candidates. The goal is to reduce large private contributions during an election process.

As a state senator, Kittleman said he supported the idea of giving Howard County the power to decide whether to use funds in this way.

But as a former councilmember, he did not show support for the program.

"I vetoed it because I didn't want to use taxpayer money. Money that could go to our schools, to our police, to everywhere else. I lost that policy decision. Okay, I lost it. That doesn't mean I don't like the program. But I can tell you, that's probably a mistake I made. This program is awesome and it really helps me to see that I can focus on the people," Kittleman said.

In the weeks leading up to the General Election, Kittleman said he will continue to try to reach voters from a grassroots level, door knocking and talking with residents before facing off with Ball.

"I'm just trying to do what's best for Howard County," Kittleman said. "I have a 2 and a half year old granddaughter that I want to make sure she has a great school, I want to make sure she has safe streets and communities; same thing they want for their kids and grandkids."