Familiar opponents: County executive races up for rematch in Baltimore Co., Howard Co.

BALTIMORE - Two area county executive seats are rematches – in both Baltimore County and Howard County.

Republican candidate Allan Kittleman is looking to score his old job back in Howard County from incumbent Democrat Calvin Ball.

In Baltimore County, incumbent Democrat Johnny Olszewski wants another four years in office, while Republican opponent Pat McDonough makes a run for the position.

WJZ was at Parkville High School, a designated polling location for some in Baltimore County, on Election Day.

There, it was a mixed bag of what people hope to see on the horizon for the county.

You have one candidate, incumbent Johnny Olszewski, campaigning on building up from the foundation laid over the last four years.

While oppositely, Republican candidate Pat McDonough feels the county is in need of "revolution and change."

The two have starkly different approaches on their view of the areas current state, and their vision for it moving forward.

Olszewski is campaigning for education and a holistic approach to public safety. McDonough is campaigning on a tough on crime, leadership change up and giving more power to parents when it comes to what their child learns in school.

"My slogan is save our county and they know that's what I mean to do," McDonough said.

In Howard County, you have a rematch between two candidates who both served as County Executive.

Voters can really compare and contrast a track record rather than just their campaign rhetoric.

Kittleman served as Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He lost his seat to Ball in 2018 in the first face off.

And now the two are at it again.

Kittleman said he's after his old job after hearing from some residents that public safety is top of mind.

Ball on the other hand feels more work needs to be done, with a focus on the three E's -- education, environment and economics in Howard County.

Both candidates made last hour pushes at polls across the county on Tuesday.

"I feel people think this is the campaign they want to get behind to bring an end to the political divisiveness in Howard County, to make sure we have someone who can bring us together," Kittleman said.

"To ensure Howard County moves forward, not just overall but for all, being an inclusive county not just diverse," Ball said.