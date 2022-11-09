AP: Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District

BALTIMORE - Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.

He defeated Heather Mizeur for his seventh term in Congress.

That area covers the eastern shore, plus parts of Harford and Baltimore counties. He is seeking his seventh term in Congress.

"The Democrats drew this district to be a Republican district," Harris said. "And I think it will stay Republican for a long time."

Harris said his top priority is the economy.

Harris sits on the Agriculture Appropriations subcommittee.

"We have to make sure we protect our farmers and protect our poultry producers," Harris said. "But most importantly, we have to cut back federal spending so that we control inflation."

After the 2020 presidential election, Harris supported false claims of election fraud.

He attended a meeting with former President Donald Trump to plan for Jan. 6, and voted against a measure to award medals to police officers protecting the U.S. Capitol that day.

"I don't call it an insurrection. Look, it was a riot gone bad. A protest, I should say, gone bad," Harris said, "The bottom line is Americans were there to express their opinions. It's terrible we've held hundreds of them in jail for hundreds of days without bail."

In six terms in Congress, Harris has introduced more than 30 bills. The one that became law renamed a Salisbury post office to honor local fallen hero Sergeant Major Wardell B. Turner.

"I've done a good job for the time I've been in Congress," Harris said. "We want to get crime under control. We want to get inflation under control. We want to control our southern border. These are the things that I've supported in congress, and I'll continue to support."