'I'm asking for your vote': Republican Dan Cox makes final rounds on Election Night

Republican gubernatorial candidate Cox hits the road to shore up last minute votes

BALTIMORE - Delegate Dan Cox, the Republican candidate in Maryland's gubernatorial race, started his Election Day by voting at an elementary school in Frederick County.

He said he's touring polling places throughout Maryland before winding down at a party in Annapolis Tuesday evening.

Cox voted alongside his wife Tuesday morning.

He is up against Democratic challenger Wes Moore.

Cox said his children were putting up campaign signs on Monday.

Cox is in the gubernatorial race with massive support and endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have tried hammering that point against Cox to voters in both the primary and the general election.

Governor Larry Hogan said he will not vote for Cox, who made a name for himself as a delegate, and criticizing the governor's approach to COVID-19.

Cox pitches himself as a check on the Democratic-led General Assembly, and his message down the stretch is economy and crime.

Cox criticizes Democrats for their approach to inflation.

"Right now, everybody's hurting," Cox said. "The inflation is hurting us all. So, we need to get a handle on that. I intend to do that immediately by reducing and fighting to eliminate the inflationary taxation system in Maryland, starting with our fuel tax and our property tax system. So, I'm asking for your vote. Thank you for coming out today and let's go do this."

Anne Arundel County is a place where Gov. Hogan carried in his path to the governor's mansion.

Cox is considered an "underdog" in this race as Moore has consistently polled higher and out-fundraised Cox nearly 10-1.

Cox said he expects more than 500 people at his election night party in Annapolis.

WJZ will have coverage from Dan Cox's party all-night long.