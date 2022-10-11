Calvin Ball, Howard County's first African-American executive, hopes to win second term

COLUMBIA, Md. - Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is set to run for a second term this November.

For voters, two familiar names will appear on their ballot. Democratic nominee Ball will go head-to-head again with Republican candidate Allan Kittleman. The two faced off in 2018, where Ball was elected for the job.

Once in office, Ball made history as the first African-American man to hold the Howard County Executive seat and hopes to continue on for a second term.

"Our backgrounds and our records are clear, and what we hope to do to help bring our community together and create the very best quality of life for all," explained Ball.

Ball has navigated through a number of challenges over the last four years in office, from investing millions of dollars in flood mitigation efforts in Ellicott City to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howard County was the first area in the state to vaccinate 50% of its residents. Aside from the promotion of protection from the virus, Ball said the county was also able to grow the businesses sector during unprecedented times, which he attributes to their "unparalleled" approach to living with the virus.

"At a time when many jurisdictions saw so many businesses close forever, Howard County throughout my time as county executive even through the pandemic, has seen an increase of about 300 businesses," said Ball. "We made it so they could not only survive but thrive."

If given the opportunity to lead the county again, Ball stated he would continue to focus on growing the foundation the he and his team have already laid. This includes putting public safety as a priority, plus the three E's: education, economic and environmental growth.

"Under my record, more investment in our schools, more investment in our educators and our kids, record investment in our environment, in public safety, our police and fire," said Ball. "I want us to be that beacon of hope."