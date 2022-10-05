Long-time politician Pat McDonough takes aim at Baltimore County Executive seat

BALTIMORE – A long-time politician on the ballot for Baltimore County Executive has laid out 'revolution and change' if elected in November.

Republican candidate Pat McDonough has spent about 30 years in the political arena from working with former Baltimore City Mayor William Shaefer to being a member of the House of Delegates from 2003 to 2019, according to records from the state.

Now, McDonough has thrown his hat in the ring for the Baltimore County Executive seat where he will compete for the position against incumbent Johnny Olszewski.

"This is my last rodeo. I'm gonna say what I think and I'm gonna do what is best," McDonough said.

The nominee laid out some of the key campaign components, which includes ways to curb crime in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Police Department shares crime statistics through a dashboard.

According to data retrieved from the site, victims of homicides have decreased year-to-date. Thirty-nine people were murdered from January to August 2021, compared to 19 homicides during the same timeframe in 2022.

However, other violent crimes, including robberies have ticked up.

Data reveals there's been about 60 more robberies during the first eight months of this year than last.

McDonough feels his 'tough on crime' approach resonates with worried residents, and plans to shake up leadership within the department plus beef up the force.

"We're going to enforce the law. This is a no squeegee, no mall riot, no murder county and if you do something, you're gonna have consequences and I'm going to back up my cops," said McDonough.

Another focus for the Republican candidate is to reshape the future of the school system, which includes the curriculum in the county.

McDonough said he would attempt to pass a local bill that would prevent the possibility of critical race theory from being taught in classrooms and would establish a phone line for students that would circumvent the school to report crimes on campus directly to the police department.

"I will use two powerful weapons in my administration that I will be forced to use: one is litigation, the other is executive orders," said McDonough.

Litigation is also a tool McDonough said he would use against Baltimore City if elected. He explained the municipality would be viewed as a competitor instead of a neighboring partner.

The nominee alleges a lawsuit would be filed surrounding the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located within the county but was operated by the city. The facility was seized from the city by the state after pollution and compliance issues.

"We've got a big inner harbor. I've gotta protect these marinas, I've got to protect these people," said McDonough.

With 28 percent of voters registered as Republican as of the July primary, McDonough will need to first convince residents before working with other leaders, which includes county county and the school board.

"The issues we deal with are not that spread apart under partisanship. It's all local stuff. I will talk with them and I will work with them."

McDonough faced off against 6 other republican candidates during the July primary. He won the party nominee with nearly 41 percent of the votes.