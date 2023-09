CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Madison White was last seen on September 10 in the 400 block of East Lanvale Street.

She was wearing a black shirt and rainbow pants.

Police say Madison is likely to frequent The York Road/ Belvedere area.

If you know the whereabouts of Madison, please dial 911.