Winter storm could bring widespread snow to Atlanta, north Georgia by Saturday

Another round of winter weather is expected to move into north Georgia this weekend, bringing snow, bitter cold, and hazardous travel conditions to much of the region, including the Atlanta metro area.

Meteorologists say between 1 and 2 inches of snow could accumulate across metro Atlanta, including the city of Atlanta and areas just east of downtown. Snow is expected to develop from north to south, with the heaviest totals likely in northeast and eastern Georgia.

Snowfall amounts will vary by location. Carrollton could see between a half-inch and 1 inch of snow. Rome and Dalton are forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches. Higher elevations will see the greatest impact, with 2 to 5 inches possible in Blairsville and Athens.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for all of north Georgia from Friday night through part of Sunday. Forecasters are tracking an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast that will continue to pull moisture into north Georgia while cold air from Canada remains firmly in place.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay cold enough for snow throughout the day, with highs only reaching the upper 20s. Atlanta is expected to top out around 27 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Some melting may occur Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-30s, but conditions could quickly deteriorate again. Temperatures are expected to plunge Sunday night into Monday morning, raising concerns about melting snow refreezing on roads and creating icy travel conditions.

Extreme Cold Watch in effect

The National Weather Service has also issued an Extreme Cold Watch for all of Georgia from Saturday evening through early Sunday afternoon. Wind chill values, or "feels-like" temperatures, are expected to drop to 5 degrees or below.

In parts of far north Georgia, including Fannin, Union, Towns, Lumpkin, White and Dawson counties, heavy snow is expected, with totals between 2 and 4 inches and locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust up to 35 mph, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Officials warn that roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous, with travel conditions ranging from very difficult to potentially impossible late Saturday into early Sunday.

Projected snowfall totals

Blairsville: 2–5 inches

Gainesville: 2–4 inches

Athens: 2–5 inches

Washington: 2–5 inches

Madison: 1–3 inches

Rome: Trace to 1 inch

Dalton: 0.5–2 inches

Jasper: 0.5–2 inches

Atlanta: Trace to 1 inch

Carrollton: 0–0.5 inch

Griffin: 0–1 inch

Sandersville: 0.5–2 inches

Macon: 0–0.5 inch

Dublin: Trace to 1 inch

Statesboro: 0–0.5 inch

Vidalia: 0–0.5 inch

Augusta: 2–4 inches

Highest snow totals are expected in north and northeast Georgia, especially the mountains and areas east of Atlanta. Metro Atlanta sits right on the cutoff zone, where a coating to about an inch is possible. Snow amounts drop off quickly south of I-20, with only light accumulations or flurries expected.

Residents are urged to monitor updates as conditions evolve. Stay tuned to CBS News Atlanta and the Next Weather team for the latest forecasts and alerts.