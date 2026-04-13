Georgia and federal crews continue battling wildfire on White County's Buzzard Mountain

Crews are continuing to try and contain a massive wildfire in Georgia's White County.

At one point, the fire on Buzzard Mountain spanned around 60 acres as federal and state forestry crews fought the flames on the ground and from the air.

Officials estimated the original fire was around 16 acres. As of shortly before midnight, the area of spot fires had grown to approximately 30 acres.

Crews continue working to contain a wildfire on White County's Buzzard Mountain. White County Public Safety

White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said the agency is focused on protecting nearby homes and structures.

White County and the surrounding area continues to be under an extreme drought, according to information from the U.S. Drought Monitor. This means that the area signals a dangerous fire risk and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the county on Monday, meaning that critical fire weather conditions have been reached.

With those weather conditions, authorities are urging all residents to avoid burning anything outdoors.

"Even small fires can quickly spread under these conditions," White County Public Safety wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire has not been released.