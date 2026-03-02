Warnock tours Social Circle infrastructure amid concerns over proposed ICE detention center

Controversy and concern remain over the proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Social Circle.

Social Circle city officials, as well as Sen. Raphael Warnock, toured the city's water and wastewater treatment facilities on Monday.

Warnock said he felt it was important to come to Social Circle to see what's happening on the ground.

"This town voted overwhelmingly for President Trump," Warnock said. "I think they deserve better answers than they're getting from the DHS department so far."

Sen. Raphael Warnock toured the small Georgia town that may be the future site of a large ICE detention center. CBS News Atlanta

Infrastructure concerns are at the center of the planned ICE detention center in a city some call "Georgia's Greatest Little Town."

"The DHS analysis assumes 4.25 million gallons, and available sewer capacity in this area, 1.25 million gallons, is at a sewer plant in another county that does not even connect it to our system," said Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor.

But there are concerns beyond infrastructure.

"This facility is expected to employ 2500 people. Where are those jobs coming from?" Taylor said. "Well, will they offer wages and bonuses to begin to cherry-pick the police officers, sheriff's deputies, and county detention workers from Social Circle in surrounding areas?"

Warnock pointed out the detention center's proximity to Social Circle Elementary School. The school is just under two miles away from the facility.

"Parents and teachers, the folks that I spoke to, at the elementary school, are deeply concerned and opposed to this facility," Warnock said.

The warehouse is expected to become an ICE facility holding thousands of detainees. CBS News Atlanta

The partial government shutdown is holding up Warnock's amendment to prohibit the use of federal dollars to acquire, build, renovate, or expand ICE detention centers in metro Atlanta.

"I filed an amendment to stop it," Warnock said. "We will be debating DHS funding this week. And, I filed an amendment to do just that, which at least sets us up to have a debate about it."

According to the City of Social Circle, the facility is set to house anywhere from 7,500 to 10,000 people.

When asked if any government contracts had been awarded for the facility, a source familiar with the situation tells CBS News Atlanta that information is not known at this time.