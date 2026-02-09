New ICE detention center in Georgia sparks outcry in Social Circle

New documents obtained by CBS News reveal that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made approximately 393,000 arrests nationwide from President Trump's inauguration last year through January 31st, 2026. As the debate over immigration enforcement continues, a new ICE detention center slated to open in Social Circle, Georgia, is sparking intense local controversy.

ICE purchased a facility on Hightower Trail, with plans to open it as a detention center as early as April. The center is expected to hold up to 10,000 detainees—more than twice the entire population of Social Circle. Residents, even those who support the administration, are expressing overwhelming opposition due to the facility's location less than a mile from a brand new elementary school.

Rick Byrd, an architect and local leader, raised concerns about both the scale and suitability of the facility. "It's a question of how you treat the people that you're dealing with," Byrd said, noting the building is not equipped to accommodate such a large population, especially with many detainees having no criminal record.

Homeland Security documents reviewed by CBS News indicate that nearly 40% of those arrested by ICE in the past year had no criminal record and were detained solely for civil immigration offenses.

Byrd, reflecting on local experiences, questioned the morality and practicality of detaining people in such a facility: "You're asking me if I would house the young guy who came to our house six months ago and did an incredible job painting? Absolutely not."

Opposition to the center has united Social Circle residents across political lines. "There are people in this town who support what ICE is doing and people who oppose it, but this has managed to bring everybody together," Byrd said.

Another major concern is the lack of local infrastructure. With a population of just 5,000, Social Circle offers limited housing for the influx of employees required to staff the massive facility.

As the opening date approaches, the future of the ICE detention center in Social Circle remains uncertain, with growing calls from the community urging officials to reconsider the project.