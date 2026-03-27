TSA workers miss another payday as House vote looms on DHS funding bill

Friday is payday for millions of Americans, unless you are a TSA worker who has gone a full month without pay.

"It's certainly not a good situation for them and other airport workers who continue to walk outside of their normal duties just to help passengers get through to the airport," said Ricky Smith, general manager at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "We're making the best of the situation, but it's been a difficult situation for everyone involved."

The Senate reached a deal just after 2:00 a.m. to restore funding to most of DHS, so TSA and other essential workers can get paid. This was a compromise that came after eight votes, and it does not include funding for ICE and border patrol.

After 500 resignations and widespread call-outs significantly impacted travel around the country, Senators finally agreed to fund everything except for ICE and border patrol. Now, this was the line in the sand for Democrats, who still want major shifts in immigration enforcement policies.

The vote came hours after President Trump stated that he would sign an Executive Order to resume pay. But this still requires a final vote of approval from the House. That is expected later Friday morning, before Congress heads out for a two-week break.

Smith says it's imperative that workers be paid. He also wanted to remind people of how TSA was created in response to the 9-11 tragedy.

"Well, you've got to remember why they're in place, right? We had a national tragedy that happened because there was a breakdown in security at the airport," Smith said. "I was part of the leadership team that opened the first TSA checkpoint at BWI, and they've served that role very well."

A vote from the House is expected around 10 a.m. Friday. Airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson are still urging travelers to arrive four hours before departure.