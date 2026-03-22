Atlanta airport TSA lines stretch for hours amid shutdown; travelers urged to arrive 4+ hours early

Travelers flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced hours-long TSA lines Sunday as a nationwide staffing crisis tied to the ongoing government shutdown continued to disrupt air travel.

Airport officials are urging passengers to arrive at least four hours early, as wait times stretch well beyond normal conditions. Additional staff have been deployed throughout the airport to manage crowds, provide directions, and hand out water to passengers stuck in lengthy security lines.

The delays come as the Department of Homeland Security reports more than 3,200 TSA workers nationwide called out Saturday — the highest number recorded since the shutdown began.

For many travelers, the impact has been immediate and frustrating.

"I came in and I've been waiting in line since we got here. The lines have moved very slowly," said Frankie D. Barenett, a traveler trying to get back to Indiana. "The flight I was supposed to make was canceled, so we're trying to make other flights… I'm gonna try to find an alternate way to get back to my job."

Barenett said he spent hours in line only to miss his flight, calling on lawmakers to resolve the situation.

"Very [frustrated]. Congress needs to fix this," he said, while also praising TSA workers who continue reporting to work without pay.

Other passengers described confusion and disorganization within the lines themselves.

"It started… when we got all the way down to the front, and then we made a circle and we've just been going in circles," said traveler Julie Curtis. "Then they said we were in the wrong line this whole time."

Curtis said even arriving four hours early wasn't enough to catch her flight.

"We thought four hours would do it and we still missed our flight… you need to be here six hours early," she said.

Compounding the issue, officials say there have also been intermittent errors on the airport's website, though they expect those technical problems to be resolved soon.

As federal leaders debate potential solutions — including the possible use of ICE personnel — travelers are left navigating uncertainty at one of the world's busiest airports.

For now, airport officials say the best advice is simple: arrive early, prepare for delays, and allow significantly more time than usual to get through security.