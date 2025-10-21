Strong winds force Delta flight from Los Angeles to make second landing attempt in Atlanta

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta performed a go-around maneuver Tuesday morning after encountering strong winds during its initial landing attempt, the airline said. It's at least the third in-flight incident for the airline company this month.

Delta Flight 515, a Boeing 757-300 carrying 205 passengers and seven crew members, was on its regular route between Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the pilots decided to pull up and circle back for a second landing attempt.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our Delta customers and people, the flight crew initiated a routine go-around as they assessed conditions during their final approach," Delta said in a statement. "There was no reported conflicting aircraft traffic or direction from Air Traffic Control. We thank our people for keeping safety top of mind and our customers for their understanding."

The plane landed safely about seven minutes late and taxied to the gate without incident, according to the airline.

The precaution comes after a string of unrelated incidents involving Delta flights in recent weeks. On Oct. 2, two Delta aircraft collided at low speed while taxiing at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The wing of one plane made contact with the fuselage of another, slightly injuring a flight attendant who was treated at the scene and later taken to a hospital, officials said.

On Oct. 20, a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to Atlanta shortly after takeoff when crew members detected a smoky odor in the cabin. The plane landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally while maintenance crews inspected the aircraft.

Despite the recent incidents, Delta emphasized that safety remains its top priority and that all flights landed without injury to passengers.