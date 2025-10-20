Delta flight to Los Angeles returns to Atlanta airport over smoky smell in cabin, officials say

A Delta Air Lines flight heading from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to turn around after airline officials said a smoky odor was detected in its cabin.

Officials say Delta Flight 898 was diverted back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday morning

According to Delta officials, the plane was carrying two pilots, five crew members, and 219 passengers. It was able to land safely without incident with customers deplaning normally after it returned to its gate.

Maintenance teams evaluated the aircraft after landing. According to Flight Aware, the flight departed the Atlanta airport at 1:33 p.m., hours after it was scheduled to take off. It landed safely in Los Angeles at 3:13 p.m. PST.

"The safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance. That's why our flight crew followed standard procedures to return to Atlanta after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin," a Delta spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

Authorities have not shared any details about what the smoky smell was.