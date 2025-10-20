Watch CBS News
Local News

Delta flight to Los Angeles returns to Atlanta airport over smoky smell in cabin, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

A Delta Air Lines flight heading from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to turn around after airline officials said a smoky odor was detected in its cabin.

Officials say Delta Flight 898 was diverted back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday morning 

According to Delta officials, the plane was carrying two pilots, five crew members, and 219 passengers. It was able to land safely without incident with customers deplaning normally after it returned to its gate.

Maintenance teams evaluated the aircraft after landing. According to Flight Aware, the flight departed the Atlanta airport at 1:33 p.m., hours after it was scheduled to take off. It landed safely in Los Angeles at 3:13 p.m. PST.

Delta Connection SkyWest Airlines plane
A Delta Connection SkyWest Airlines Embraer E175LL airplane approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing on May 9, 2025 in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter / Getty Images

"The safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance. That's why our flight crew followed standard procedures to return to Atlanta after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin," a Delta spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

Authorities have not shared any details about what the smoky smell was.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue