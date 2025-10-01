State Sen. Greg Dolezal joins crowded Republican race for Georgia lieutenant governor

State Sen. Greg Dolezal has entered the crowded race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor on Tuesday with a campaign pledging to curb the "radical left" in the state.

The Republican from Cumming launched his campaign with a video touting his support for President Trump.

"I stood with President Trump when it mattered most," Dolezal said, noting that he led a special committee that sought to investigate Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis for using Georgia's anti-racketeering law to accuse Trump and 18 others of scheming to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss to former President Biden.

Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol on March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Alex Slitz / AP

Dolezal was one of four state senators who pushed unsuccessfully for a special session to consider overturning the election results by officially replacing Democratic electors with Republican electors for Trump.

In the video, Dolezal promises to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion in "every government agency" in Georgia, remove "soft on crime" prosecutors, and "stop transgender indoctrination" in schools. The Republican was a lead sponsor of the Riley Gaines Act, Georgia's new law banning transgender students from competing in girls' sports.

Dolezal began his tenure in the legislature in 2018, pledging to limit his time in office. He reached that limit this year.

He is now the eighth Republican to announce a run for lieutenant governor. Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, state Senate President Pro-tem John Kennedy, state Sen. Blake Tiller, state Rep. David Clark, Brenda Nelson-Porter, Takosha Swan, and Jerry Tims are the other GOP candidates.

Democrat state Sen. Josh McLaurin, a vocal critic of Republican policies in the state legislature, is so far the only Democrat in the race.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has declined to run for reelection, choosing instead to run to replace Brian Kemp as governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.