Special Election Day Results: How Georgia State Senate District 35 voted

Voters in Georgia's State Senate District 35 headed to the polls Tuesday to select a new state senator, filling the seat left vacant by Democrat Jason Esteves, who is launching a gubernatorial bid.

The district, which includes portions of south Fulton, Douglasville, and Austell, saw a crowded field of six candidates vying for the seat during a pivotal off-year special election.

The candidates reflected a wide range of professional backgrounds and political priorities, offering voters differing visions for the district's future from infrastructure upgrades and youth mentorship to policing, small business growth, and affordable housing.

The eventual winner will complete the remainder of Esteves' term and likely play an influential role in legislative debates around education funding, economic development, voting rights, and criminal justice, issues that dominated this year's campaigns.

No candidate secured more than 50% of the vote, so Democrats Jaha Howard and Roger Bruce - the top two finishers - will head to a runoff election, which is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Who was on the ballot

Roger Bruce (D) – A longtime state lawmaker, Bruce represented House District 61 from 2003–2024. He was a central figure in the successful effort to incorporate the City of South Fulton. Bruce has highlighted his legislative record on expanding voting rights, increasing fairness in minority business contracting, and strengthening community development.

Jaha V. Howard (D) – A pediatric dentist and former Cobb County Board of Education member, Howard campaigned on small business support, lowering healthcare barriers, and expanding affordable housing options.

Corenza Morris (I) – A former police officer, Army National Guard veteran, and small business owner, Morris focused his platform on job creation, reducing crime, and expanding family and youth economic opportunities.

Erica-Denise Solomon (D) – A journalist and media professional — and former 11Alive staffer — Solomon's platform centered on workforce training, infrastructure investments, small business growth, and affordable housing.

Josh Tolbert (R) – An engineer and small business owner, Tolbert emphasized strengthening K–12 education, supporting entrepreneurs, partnering with local charities and churches, and improving housing affordability for working families.

John D. Williams (D) – A community mentor and organizer, Williams prioritized expanding youth programs, addressing voter suppression, improving infrastructure, and deepening trust between law enforcement and neighborhoods through community-based partnerships.

Election results

Democrats Jaha Howard and Roger Bruce were the top two candidates.

Full precinct-level results for the November 18 special election can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's elections portal.

View the complete results here.