South Georgia wildfires force evacuations, send smoke into metro Atlanta; Burn ban issued across 91 counties

Residents across metro Atlanta reported heavy smoke and a strong smell of burning Wednesday as fast-moving wildfires in South Georgia prompted evacuations, road closures, and burn bans across the state.

The smoke drifting north is tied to multiple active fires, including large blazes in Brantley and surrounding counties, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. Officials said dry conditions and wind are pushing smoke across the region, at times reducing visibility and affecting air quality.

Burn ban issued for 91 Georgia counties

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on X on Wednesday regarding the situation.

"Starting today, much of South and Central Georgia are under a burn ban as we continue to respond to wildfires and deal with ongoing drought conditions. We're asking all Georgians to do your part in preventing the spread of wildfires as response teams work around the clock to contain those currently blazing."

Gov. Kemp said that his office is working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing threat of wildfires in the region.

In an administrative order, the Georgia Forestry Commission issued a mandatory burn ban across 91 counties, including much of South Georgia, citing "exceptional drought conditions" and an unusually high number of active wildfires. The agency said many of the fires were sparked by outdoor burning.

"The conditions are unusually hazardous," the order reads. Continued burning poses a serious risk to life and property.

South Georgia wildfires impact

The Georgia Forestry Association said more than 27,000 acres are burning across the region, with evacuations underway in multiple communities. Officials described the situation as "serious and evolving," as firefighters work to contain rapidly spreading flames.

In Brantley County, officials issued mandatory evacuations in several areas and warned of near-zero visibility along portions of U.S. 82 and Highway 110. Authorities said the fire has jumped containment lines in some areas, forcing additional road closures.

The county also urged residents to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies related to smoke and instead use designated non-emergency lines, as emergency crews focus on active fire response.

Nearby Glynn County officials said smoke may drift into their area and impact visibility, even though no direct fire impacts have been reported there so far.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said it responded to 47 new wildfires on Tuesday, adding to already active large-scale fires burning thousands of acres.

More updates are expected as containment efforts continue.