Invest Atlanta program helps Atlanta seniors stay in their homes despite rising property taxes

Atlanta homeowners have endured steep property tax increases for the last two years — a trend driven by soaring home values, new development, and rapid population growth. For many older residents on fixed incomes, those increases pose a real threat: displacement from the homes and neighborhoods they've lived in for decades.

One program, launched by Invest Atlanta, is working to change that.

"It's gone up — especially with the BeltLine right here"

Mary Johnson, a 75-year-old retired nurse, has lived in her home off Metropolitan Parkway since 2005. Her neighborhood, just blocks away from the Atlanta BeltLine, has seen development accelerate — and so have tax bills.

"I've been here since '05 and the property taxes have gone up, especially with the Beltline being only a couple of blocks away," Johnson said.

Her most recent tax bill totaled $3,517, up from $3,449 the year before.

For Johnson, who lives on a fixed income, that kind of jump isn't easy to absorb.

Without assistance, she says, she may have been forced to make difficult decisions.

"Might have had to get another job," she said. "I don't want them to come in and take the house. I couldn't imagine moving anywhere at this age."

How the anti-displacement program works

Invest Atlanta, the city's economic development authority, launched its Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund in 2024 with one goal: keep long-term, low-income seniors in their homes.

For Johnson, the program covered $1,143 of her tax bill — more than a quarter of what she owed — bringing her out-of-pocket cost down to $2,373.

Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich says stories like Johnson's are common.

"We continue to see jobs come to the city of Atlanta," Klementich said. "As the area begins to increase its demand, that's when you're going to see property increases. There's also a lot of investment in Atlanta."

That investment — and the rising valuations that follow — has pushed property taxes up 8 to 10% in the last two years alone.

"We commit to you for the next 20 years"

Klementich says the program has already helped more than 430 seniors citywide, most of whom are living below the poverty line.

"They're on fixed income," she said. "Seventy-eight percent of the individuals in our program earn less than $35,000 a year."

And the long-term support is built in.

"We commit to you for the next 20 years," Klementich said. "We will cover the increase in your taxes for the next 20 years."

Who qualifies?

To receive assistance, applicants must:

Have lived in their home since 2015

Be 60 years or older

Earn 60% or less of the area median income (roughly $45,000 or less)

Use the property as their primary residence

"I was here when the houses were dirt cheap"

Johnson remembers when her neighborhood looked very different.

"It was under $1,000," she said of her early tax bills. "I was here when the houses were dirt cheap, and then they've just gone up."

For her, the program isn't just financial help — it's peace of mind.

Funding Atlanta's anti-displacement effort

Invest Atlanta says the program is supported by a $10 million donation from Centennial Yards and a $2.7 million donation from Tyler Perry. Additional fundraising efforts are underway to ensure the program can support seniors for years to come.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit InvestAtlanta.com.