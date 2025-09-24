Police arrest DeKalb man accused of stealing more than 90 manhole covers

A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole more than 90 manhole covers from county streets this month.

According to DeKalb County Police, investigators with the East Precinct's Investigative Unit arrested Kailan Whatley on Sept. 16 on charges of theft of government property.

Since Sept. 2, police say there have been five incidents involving the theft of at least 91 DeKalb County Public Works manhole covers, also known as catch basin lids.

Some of the 91 manholes police say Kailan Whatley has stolen throughout September. Courtesy of the DeKalb County Police Department

Investigators said the break in the case came when a witness in Rockdale County recorded two men removing two manhole covers, placing them into a 2020 Nissan Kick, and driving away. Detectives identified the vehicle's owner, linked him to the other thefts, and later conducted a traffic stop in DeKalb County, where Whatley was arrested.

Whatley is charged with eight counts of theft of government property. Police said additional charges are expected.

DeKalb investigators said they are also working with authorities in Rockdale and Gwinnett counties to solve similar cases.