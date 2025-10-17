Police release cause of death of 6-month-old Georgia boy found in garbage bag after he was reported missing

Police have shared new details in their investigation into the death of a 6-month-old Clayton County boy whose body was found days after his father reported him missing.

At a press conference on Friday, Clayton County investigators say Nnakai Pratt suffered blunt force trauma to his head and discovered in a garbage bag.

Antonio Pearce, the child's father, has been in custody on charges unrelated to Nnakai's disappearance and death since the day the child was reported missing. On Wednesday, authorities charged him with the boy's murder, cruelty to a child, concealing a death, aggravated assault and battery, and more.

The same day, officers arrested the boy's mother, 31-year-old Necolette Pratt, on charges of obstructing an officer, false statements, and party to a crime.

Nnaki Pratt was reported missing out of Clayton County on Sunday morning. Courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department

The Clayton County Police say the infant's twin sister has been placed in the Georgia Department of Family Services' custody as the investigation continues.

Clayton County Police Maj. Francisco Romero thanked the county's residents for helping them as they worked on the investigation.

"Our community came together to help us. We felt that they were hurting and we ourselves were hurting," Romero said.

Search for Nnakai Pratt ends in tragic discovery

The investigation began when officers were called to the 100 block of Valley Hill Road on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a robbery and kidnapping. There, they met Pearce, who allegedly told the officers that his young son had been snatched by robbers.

According to the Clayton County Police, Pearce told investigators two armed men dressed in black stole thousands of dollars in cash and 3 pounds of marijuana from an apartment and then snatched his son, who was in a car seat, before fleeing.

While looking into the case, officials say detectives became suspicious "due to the inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play."

"He was caught in a lot of lies," said Det. Reynolds, the lead investigator in the case.

Clayton County police say the body of Nnakai Pratt was found in the backyard of a home near the apartments where he lived on Tuesday. CBS News Atlanta

After days of searching, officers found Nnakai's body in a trash bag in the backyard of a home on Green Valley Road, close to the apartment complex. Witness statements and digital forensics on Pearce's phone led them to the site, Reynolds said.

A report by the Clayton County Medical investigator marked Pratt's death as a homicide. The report also notes that Pratt was last seen alive shortly after midnight on Sunday being carried by his father into an apartment at the complex.

"While the result of the search was not the desired result, we remain committed to seeking justice in baby Nnakai's name," a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.