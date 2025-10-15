Father of 6-month-old found dead in Clayton County facing charge connected with boy's disappearance

The father of a 6-month-old Clayton County boy who was found dead on Tuesday evening will remain in jail after a judge denied his bond.

In the hearing, Judge Keisha Wright Hill noted that Antonio Pearce is now facing a charge connected with the investigation into Nnakai Pratt's disappearance.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 100 block of Valley Hill Road on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a robbery and kidnapping. There, they met Nnakai's father, Antonio Piece, who said that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a group who took the child from his car seat carrier and "fled in an unknown direction," police say.

Nnaki Pratt was reported missing out of Clayton County on Sunday morning. Courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department

While looking into the case, officials say detectives became suspicious "due to the inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play."

After a search that lasted for days, investigators say they found the infant's body in a wooded area near where he lived. The Clayton County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Before the discovery of the body, officers took Pearce into custody on multiple charges not connected with the investigation, including a child restraint violation and a drug charge.

Clayton County police say the body of Nnakai Pratt was found in the woods near where he lived on Tuesday. CBS News Atlanta

In court on Wednesday, Hill said that Peace is charged with making false statements.

"You're also charged with false statements in that you did provide contradictory statements in the investigation of a missing child, and when witness accounts verified your contradictory statements, as you admitted to concealing and falsifying material facts," Hill told Pearce.

The judge said she was not able to set a bond due to his criminal history and the basis of the charges.

Authorities have not shared any more details about their investigation into Nnakai's death or whether Pearce may be facing more charges in the future.

Pearce's next court date is set for Nov. 10.