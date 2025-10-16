Mother of missing 6-month-old boy found dead in Clayton County taken into custody

Both parents of a 6-month-old Clayton County boy who was found dead days after he was reported missing are now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Jail records show that 31-year-old Necolette Pratt, the mother of Nnakai Pratt, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of obstructing an officer, false statements, and party to the commission of a crime.

Pratt's arrest comes less than a day after her husband, Antonio Pearce, was arrested. He's facing seven charges, including murder, cruelty to a child, concealing a death, and aggravated assault and battery.

Pratt and Pearce were both scheduled to appear virtually in court on Thursday morning.

Nnaki Pratt was reported missing out of Clayton County on Sunday morning. Courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department

The Clayton County Police say the infant boy's twin sister has been placed in the Georgia Department of Family Services' custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Search for Nnakai Pratt ends in tragic discovery

The investigation began when officers were called to the 100 block of Valley Hill Road on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a robbery and kidnapping. There, they met Pearce, who allegedly told the officers that his young son had been snatched by robbers.

According to the Clayton County Police, Pearce told investigators two armed men dressed in black stole thousands of dollars in cash and 3 pounds of marijuana from an apartment and then snatched his son, who was in a car seat, before fleeing.

While looking into the case, officials say detectives became suspicious "due to the inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play."

Clayton County police say the body of Nnakai Pratt was found in the woods near where he lived on Tuesday. CBS News Atlanta

After days of searching, officers found Nnakai's body in the backyard of a home on Green Valley Road, close to the apartment complex. Police had already arrested Pearce on Sunday, charging him with marijuana possession and traffic offenses. They later added a false statement charge because he kept changing his story.

"While the result of the search was not the desired result, we remain committed to seeking justice in baby Nnakai's name," a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement.

CBS News Atlanta has asked the Georgia Department of Child Services whether there was an active case related to the parents and the child, but has not received a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.