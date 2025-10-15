Body of missing 6-month-old found near Clayton County apartment complex

Police in Clayton County found the body of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt on Tuesday evening.

Clayton County Medical Examiner Brian Byars confirmed the identity of the body and said that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The child's father, Antonio Pearce, has been arrested on unrelated charges. Police have not yet released additional details about his connection to the case.

Residents say the discovery has left the neighborhood in a state of shock. Meshia, who lives just a few buildings away, told CBS News Atlanta she's heartbroken over what happened.

"I am heartbroken as a mother for the mother of the child," she said. "There are other feelings ... anger ... That was a helpless baby. I am more mad than anything."

Meshia said she learned about the tragedy as police swarmed the complex Sunday. Investigators combed through the area, and neighbors say the body was found behind a wooded area near where the infant lived.

The mother of two said her sadness has turned into concern — especially for the baby's mother, who is now caring for the child's twin sister.

"This is an all-around bad situation," she said. "I know things happen, but this should never happen to kids."

She added that she's been trying to shield her own children from the painful news as the community comes to grips with the tragedy.

"We never saw the twins, but we knew he had them," Meshia said. "We never saw the mother. I just knew he lived in the building across the street from me."

Neighbors say the community is devastated and searching for strength as the investigation continues.