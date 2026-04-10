Migos rapper Offset released from hospital after Florida casino shooting: "I'm still playing to win"

Atlanta rapper Offset is out of the hospital days after he was shot outside of a Florida casino, a spokesperson says.

The rapper, one-third of hip-hop trio Migos, was shot on Monday night in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, just outside Miami.

Details about the shooting remain limited, but police say that the shooting followed a fight at the casino. Police detained two people and charged one of them, rapper Lil Tjay, with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. The second person detained at the scene was not charged.

In a statement, a representative for Offset said on Friday that the rapper was "up and walking."

"We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him," the statement read in part.

Offset shared his own statement on his Instagram page on Friday, writing, "I'm good….but I'm planning to be better! I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…"

"Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win," he concluded.

The police investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Rapper Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat on Aug. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimages/Getty Images

From Atlanta's music scene to the world stage

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, launched his career with Migos, one of the most popular hip-hop groups of all time. The Atlanta trio is celebrated for their rapid-fire triplet flow, an often-imitated delivery that changed the trajectory of trap.

The group had several multiplatinum-selling singles, including "Bad and Boujee," which went No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Stir Fry," and "Narcos." Migos released four full-length albums across their career.

More than three years ago, Offset's cousin Takeoff, another member of Migos, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley.

He was also previously married to the rapper Cardi B. The pair were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta. In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce. They have three children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.