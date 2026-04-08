Masters 2026: Why the merch shop is the real first stop for fans

For many heading to the 2026 Masters, the first stop is not the course. It is the merchandise shop.

"We woke up at 3:30… we drove about an hour here… got in the parking lot around 5:45… got in line right after… and as soon as we got in we went straight to the merch line… I think when we got in we were toward the end of the gnome pile," said Nicholas McFarland, a patron from Indianapolis.

Patrons said the shopping experience has become a major part of the day. Many arrive early with a plan, heading straight for merchandise shops once the gates open.

Lines can build quickly. Some shoppers wait more than an hour to get inside. Others move fast, grabbing items before they sell out.

"Lines have been very long the employees were telling me every morning after seven when the gates open there's like a 90-minute wait time fans fighting in line thinking they're going to get a gnome but those sell out within the first hour," said David Rumsey, senior writer for Front Office Sports.

Once inside, many leave with bags full of items. Hats, shirts, chairs, and collectibles are all part of the experience.

"... you know, once it kind of leaves the grounds, it's out of their control. They don't like it, but there's not a whole lot they can do about that. You paid for it. You bought it, you know, if you want to resell it, you can resell it, but they're not fans of that," said John Patrick, host of the Augusta Golf Radio Show.

Some of the most popular items sell out quickly each day. Among them is a Masters gnome, which sells for just under $50 in the shop. Some listings online show those same items being resold for thousands of dollars.

For many patrons, however, the focus is not resale. It is the experience.

People said getting inside the shop, finding what they want and taking a piece of the Masters home is part of what keeps them coming back each year.