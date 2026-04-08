Inside midweek Masters: Par 3 fun and Augusta's new player facilities

The energy at Augusta National is palpable as Masters week hits its stride.

Before the tournament's intensity sets in, there's time for family, fun, and a few swings with smiles—all part of the beloved Par 3 Contest tradition.

Family fun at the Par 3 Tournament

Wednesday at the Masters is unlike any other day in golf.

It's a chance for players to relax with loved ones, enjoy the sunshine, and putt for fun before the chase for the green jacket begins.

The annual Par 3 Tournament is full of laughter, kids carrying clubs, and even a few hole-in-ones. For many, these moments are every bit as memorable as Sunday's final putt.

State-of-the-art player facilities debut

This year, Augusta National unveiled its brand-new Player Services Building—a state-of-the-art facility featuring modern fitness and physio areas, luxurious locker rooms, and an upper-level dining room where players and their families can gather.

Tournament Chairman Fred Ridley says the new addition is about providing players with best-in-class hospitality and support, keeping Augusta at the forefront of professional golf.

"Our goal is to provide all players with a level of attention, care, and hospitality that is best in class—not just in golf, but in all of sports," Ridley said.

Keeping the course competitive

As the game evolves, so does Augusta. Chairman Ridley addressed how the club continues to adapt the course to keep it challenging for today's more athletic golfers, especially with driving distances now regularly exceeding 350 yards.

While some iconic venues can't adjust, Augusta National remains committed to staying competitive and true to its legendary character.

Fast greens, no rain, and a challenge ahead

With no rain in the forecast, players are preparing for fast, tricky greens and premium scoring conditions. "They'll put a ton of water on it, but Mother Nature isn't helping either," noted Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.

That means a winning score in double digits under par may be tougher to come by this year.

The countdown to Sunday

As players finish up their final practice rounds—some opting for the Par 3, others fine-tuning their game—the 90th Masters Tournament is set for a dramatic weekend.

Will the new facilities and challenging conditions shape a memorable outcome? One thing's for sure: at Augusta, every detail matters.