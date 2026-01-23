MARTA to reduce service ahead of weekend ice storm in metro Atlanta

MARTA is gearing up for the impending ice storm by implementing an inclement weather service plan. In anticipation of the severe weather event in Atlanta this weekend, the agency has announced that service will be reduced on Saturday and Sunday, and some offices will be closed.

Check out MARTA's full list of schedule changes below:

Rail service for Saturday, Jan. 24

Rail service will begin at 6 a.m. with trains arriving every 20 minutes. Visit MARTA for rail schedules. Please note out of service trains will run continuously this weekend to ensure tracks do not ice over.

North/South

Red Line will operate from North Springs to Lindbergh Center Stations.

Gold Line will operate from Doraville to Airport Stations.

East/West

Green Line will operate from Bankhead to Vine City Stations.

Blue Line will operate from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations.

Streetcar

Service will begin at 8:21 a.m. on a regular Saturday schedule with shuttle vans.

Bus service for Saturday

The following bus routes will begin operating at 5 a.m. at the frequency listed. These lifeline routes provide direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. All other bus routes are suspended.

Route 6 – Clifton Road/Emory – 45 minutes

Route 8 – North Druid Hills – 30 minutes

Route 19 – Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue – 40 minutes

Route 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown – 45 minutes

Route 107 – Glenwood – 30 minutes

Route 110 – Peachtree Road/Buckhead – 20 minutes

Route 111 – Snapfinger Woods – 40 minutes

Route 123 – Church Street – 60 minutes

Route 185 – Alpharetta – 40 minutes

Route 196 – Upper Riverdale – 30 minutes

MARTA mobility service for Saturday

MARTA Mobility service will operate within three-quarters of a mile of MARTA rail stations and the lifeline bus routes listed above. Road conditions will dictate accessibility/serviceability of area streets.

Pre-booked medically necessary trips will be honored as safe conditions permit.

All subscription trips are cancelled. If travel is desired, the customer is responsible for making a next-day reservation to reschedule the trip(s).

Only next-day reservations are accepted. No multi-day or same-day reservations accepted.

Reservations Call Center will open at 9:30 a.m.

Customer services for Saturday

Reduced Fare and Lost & Found offices are closed.