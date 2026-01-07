Man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music set to appear in Atlanta court

Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music during her tour stop in Atlanta, is scheduled to appear in a Fulton County court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors confirmed in October that Evans, 40, was indicted by a grand jury, prompting the cancellation of a previously scheduled preliminary hearing. The indictment includes charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

According to court documents, Evans is accused of breaking into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, on July 8, 2025. Investigators say a window was damaged during the break-in and two suitcases were taken from the vehicle.

Police reports state Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue had parked their rental vehicle in a parking deck on Krog Street around 8:09 p.m. When they returned less than an hour later, they discovered the rear window had been shattered and their luggage was gone.

Authorities say the stolen items included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, and hard drives that reportedly contained unreleased Beyoncé material.

In the incident report, Grant told police he was also carrying "personal sensitive information" belonging to Beyoncé.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the break-in and showed a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra believed to be connected to the crime. Light fingerprints were recovered from the scene, but none of the stolen property has been found.

Evans was arrested by Hapeville police on Aug. 26 and booked into the Fulton County Jail. His indictment includes felony and misdemeanor charges, including entering an automobile and criminal trespass for damages totaling less than $500.