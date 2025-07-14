Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in Atlanta after car break-in, police say

Unreleased music by Beyoncé was stolen from a vehicle in Atlanta, according to police.

Five hard drives with "watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list" were taken from a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer that was being driven by Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, last week, according to a police incident report. The car, which was being rented, was in a parking deck by the Krog Street Market, a popular spot near downtown Atlanta, the report released Monday said.

Grant and Diandre Blue, one of Beyoncé's dancers, told police that when they came back to the car about an hour after initially parking it, the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been stolen. Grant also said he was carrying some personal, sensitive information for Beyoncé.

Laptops and headphones belonging to Grant and Blue, along with other valuable items, including furs, bags and personal documents, were also stolen, according to the police report.

Police said investigators with the Larceny from Auto Unit have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect, but no one has been arrested. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Beyoncé is set to perform in Atlanta on Monday night, the fourth and final show in the city for her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour.

The superstar has been on the road since late April, coming off of her Grammy win for Album of the Year after being shut out the last four times she was nominated. She also won Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Last month, she powered through a scary technical malfunction at her first of two Cowboy Carter Tour shows in her hometown of Houston.