Arrest made in theft of unreleased Beyonce music in Atlanta

Authorities say they have made an arrest in the theft of multiple hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music taken when the pop star was in Atlanta for her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

Officials say Kelvin Williams was arrested in Hapeville on Aug. 26.

He's now booked into the Fulton County Jail charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft.

The theft happened on July 8, days before Beyoncé was set to start a four-day residency at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue told police they parked their rental car at a parking deck on Krog Street at about 8:09 p.m. The pair returned to the car just after 9 p.m. to discover the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been taken.

Grant told officers that "he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyonce," the police incident report stated.

Also among the items stolen were two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, and luxury clothing and accessories.

The report identifies a possible suspect vehicle as a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra. Responding officers were able to find "light prints" at the scene, and security cameras in the parking lot captured the incident, police said.

Investigators say the stolen items have not been recovered.