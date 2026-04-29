Georgia police officer on leave after video shows him slamming man into floor at Walmart

A Georgia police officer has been put on administrative leave after a video was posted to social media appeared to show him slamming a man to the floor at a Walmart.

The Lovejoy Police Department said that they had started an internal investigation into the incident after becoming aware of the video.

In the footage, the officer appears to put a man's hands behind his back before suddenly picking him up and slamming him onto the ground.

Officials say they began an administrative review and put the officer on leave, effective immediately.

"The investigation will include an evaluation of all available evidence, including video footage, incident reports, witnesses statements, and applicable departmental policies and training," the Lovejoy Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The department is committed to conducting a fair, objective and timely review."

Authorities have not shared the identity of the officer or any details about what happened before or after the video footage.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its Professional Standards Unit at (678) 610-9748.