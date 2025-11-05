These 40 airports could be impacted by the FAA's capacity cuts and flight cancellations

The Federal Aviation Administration's plan to slash airline capacity due to the government shutdown could hit some of the nation's busiest airports, including in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that 40 "high-volume" areas will have their air traffic cut by 10% in the coming days to cope with shortages of air traffic controllers, who are working without pay amid the 36-daylong government shutdown.

The cuts are expected to be phased in starting Friday, with airlines reaching the full 10% mark by next week, according to two sources familiar with a conversation between the FAA, the Department of Transportation, and the airlines. The FAA has not formally announced which airports will have their capacity cut.

CBS News has reached out to DOT for comment on the details of the capacity reduction. When reached by CBS News, the FAA deferred to DOT.

A source provided CBS News with a proposed list that includes scores of busy passenger airports in major cities and airline hubs, as well as airports with heavy cargo traffic including Louisville, Memphis, Anchorage and Ontario, California, and an airport in Teterboro, New Jersey, that is frequented by private jets and other general aviation traffic.

The list is not final, and it still could change as the FAA has not issued a final order formally requiring airlines to cut their capacity.

Here's the list, in alphabetical order by airport code: