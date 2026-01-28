Keeping your pipes safe in the freeze

Freezing temperatures are keeping plumbers and HVAC technicians busier than ever as PV Cooling and Plumbing reports a surge in calls for burst and frozen pipes, leaving many homes without running water.

Alex McDowell, a local plumber, says pipe bursts and system failures spike whenever temperatures fall below freezing. Today alone, he's received about 300 weather-related service calls.

To help prevent frozen pipes, McDowell recommends letting your faucets drip—a gentle drip keeps water moving, preventing it from freezing. He also advises making sure your pipes are heavily insulated, especially in unheated areas.

Dakota Bolton, an HVAC technician, warns that freezing drain lines can stop your heating system. Drain lines, which carry water from sinks and showers, need insulation too.

Bolton also recommends replacing air filters every few months so your furnace can breathe, and scheduling maintenance checks for your HVAC system twice a year to keep it running smoothly.

Taking these steps can help you avoid costly repairs and keep your home warm and dry all winter long.