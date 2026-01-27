Lights return as North Georgia cleans up after devastating winter storm

After days spent in the dark and cold, residents across North Georgia are finally seeing the lights—and the heat—come back on following this weekend's powerful winter storm.

Cleanup efforts continue in the hardest-hit areas, with crews working around the clock to restore power and clear debris in White and Habersham Counties.

Waiting out the storm

On Duncan Bridge Road in White County, Marilyn Landers stood outside her home, watching utility trucks roll by and neighbors clear branches from their yards. Landers, like many in her community, faced several days without electricity or running water.

"I really hate to complain because of other places that are worse, but no power and no water—it's been a little tough," Landers said. "Three days. Sorry. Okay. Three days."

Even basic tasks became challenging without access to power, but Landers says her family's love of camping helped them get by. "We camp a lot, so I'm not as terrified of it as most people," she explained.

Countywide cleanup

Elsewhere in White County, the sound of chainsaws and heavy equipment filled the air as crews worked to remove fallen trees and clear storm debris from roadways. David Murphy, White County's Public Safety Director, described the scale of the damage:

"Over the course of the last several days, we have identified several cubic yards of debris from trees that have come down due to the ice storm. We've also identified a lot of power infrastructure damaged, and we've had some building damage where trees have fallen on buildings and stuff like that."

Murphy said main roads were the first priority, with crews now focusing on secondary and rural roads—some in dead ends or subdivisions. The Georgia Department of Transportation has already cleared state routes, and local teams are working to reach every affected area.

Help from the National Guard

The Georgia National Guard joined the recovery effort, clearing roads and removing downed trees in White County and neighboring Habersham County. Their work has been critical in speeding up the restoration process and ensuring that utility crews can access the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Lessons learned and gratitude

For Landers, the storm was a wake-up call. Her home was spared major damage, but she's already thinking ahead: "Absolutely, I'm going to buy a generator. Oh, definitely."

She also shared her appreciation for the crews' hard work: "Absolutely fabulous. Very respectful. And I appreciate their hard work."

The road ahead

Utility workers in the area say progress is being made, with new poles going up and more homes regaining power each day. Still, there's no word yet on when every home will be fully restored.

As North Georgia recovers, residents like Marilyn Landers are grateful for the efforts of the crews and the sense of community that has helped them endure the storm's aftermath. For now, the lights—and hope—are returning, one street at a time.