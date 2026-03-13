JD Vance, Erika Kirk coming to the University of Georgia on Turning Point USA tour

Vice President JD Vance is coming to the University of Georgia in April as part of an upcoming Turning Point USA tour.

Turning Point USA announced that Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of founder Charlie Kirk and the organization's new leader, will come to the Athens university on April 14.

The visit is part of a five-college tour, which also includes stops at Georgia Washington, Ohio State, Baylor, and the University of Idaho.

"Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie's mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn't want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices," the event description reads.

Erika Kirk greets Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix. Jon Cherry / AP

Last year, Kirk endorsed a potential presidential bid by Vance after President Trump leaves office, telling crowds at the group's annual conference that "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible."

Vance was close with Charlie Kirk, whose backing helped enable his rapid political rise. After the assassination, Vance and his wife joined Erika Kirk in Utah to fly her husband's remains home to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

The event is free for attendees with an RSVP. Admission will be first-come, first-served. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.