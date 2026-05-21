How AI could help Atlanta build faster as the metro area grows

Artificial intelligence is making its way onto construction sites across metro Atlanta, where crews are working to keep up with the region's rapid growth.

The Atlanta Regional Commission projects the metro area could grow to nearly 8 million people by 2050. That growth is expected to increase demand for homes, schools, roads and other major infrastructure projects.

KP Reddy, CEO of the Atlanta-based company Zero RFI, said artificial intelligence could help construction teams manage complex projects with fewer delays and costly mistakes.

"We want to know that we show up, we're safe and we make it home to our loved ones," Reddy said.

Reddy said construction crews are often juggling emails, drawings, budgets, timelines and last-minute changes. He said AI can help teams process that information faster.

"So what AI can do is read all the drawings, read all the specifications, understand the budgets, understand the timelines," Reddy said.

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The company said some projects using the technology have cut documentation time by more than 50% while saving nearly 3,000 hours of coordination work.

Housing experts say the need is urgent. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the region could need nearly 400,000 new homes by 2035.

"We're losing homes faster than we can build them, especially at those lower income levels," Kristin Allin with the Atlanta Regional Commission said.

Reddy said AI is not replacing construction workers, but helping crews work more efficiently as demand continues to grow. He said the industry is also trying to attract younger workers as more projects move forward across the metro.

"I think we have a generation coming through that wants to work with their hands. They want to do things," Reddy said.

As Atlanta continues to grow, Reddy said the real challenge will be building fast enough to keep up.