Atlanta builders turn to AI as metro growth fuels housing demand Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of construction projects across metro Atlanta as crews race to keep up with the region’s rapid growth. With the Atlanta Regional Commission projecting the metro area could reach nearly 8 million people by 2050, companies are using AI to help manage timelines, budgets, drawings and safety on job sites. Industry leaders say the technology is helping reduce delays and save thousands of hours as demand for housing and infrastructure continues to rise.