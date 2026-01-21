Georgia winter weather storm: Freezing rain, ice accumulation could impact travel

A growing threat of winter weather could bring dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages across North Georgia this weekend, as forecasters warn that ice, not snow, may be the biggest concern.

Weather models continue to signal a potentially impactful storm, with freezing rain expected to develop as cold arctic air collides with moisture moving in from the Gulf. While the exact details remain uncertain, forecasters say enough ice could fall to cause problems across the region.

Ice storm threat increasing across North Georgia

Forecasters say there is a chance North Georgia could see between a half-inch and an inch of ice by late Sunday, depending on how temperatures and moisture line up.

Models are not in perfect agreement on timing or amounts, but even small changes could make a big difference. Ice accumulation on roads, bridges, power lines and trees could lead to dangerous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Temperatures are expected to hover just above freezing Saturday and Sunday, raising concerns about how much ice may melt during the day — and how much could refreeze at night.

Cold air, Gulf moisture setting the stage

The National Weather Service warned of "great swaths of heavy snow, sleet, and treacherous freezing rain" starting Friday across the nation's midsection before shifting east through Sunday.

An extremely cold arctic air mass is expected to plunge south from Canada, setting up a clash with rain streaming eastward across the southern United States. Forecasters say an atmospheric river of moisture could stretch from Texas across the Gulf Coast and into Georgia and the Carolinas by the weekend.

"Global models are painting a concerning picture of what this weekend could look like, with an increasingly strong signal for ice storm potential across North Georgia and portions of central Georgia," the National Weather Service's Atlanta office said.

Ice could linger into Monday

Even after precipitation moves out, cold air is expected to stick around. Forecasters say ice that forms on roads and sidewalks may not melt quickly.

In metro Atlanta, low temperatures early Monday are expected to be around 22 degrees, with highs only reaching about 35 degrees. That could allow ice to linger into the start of the workweek, especially in shaded or untreated areas.

Winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several North Georgia counties, including Lumpkin, Dade, Walker, and Cherokee. Due to the likely heavy mixed precipitation and potential snow and sleet accumulation up to 4 inches, the agency is advising drivers to consider delaying all travel on Saturday and Sunday.

NWS has issued the storm watch for the following counties:

Dade

Walker

Catoosa

Whitfield

Murray

Fannin

Gilmer

Union

Towns

Chattooga

Gordon

Pickens

Dawson

Lumpkin

White

Floyd

Bartow

Cherokee

Forsyth

Hall

Banks

Governor Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for storm now

Gov. Brian Kemp said state leaders are closely monitoring the incoming weather system and urged Georgians to take time now to prepare.

"It's still early, but it looks like we're going to get another storm," Kemp said in an update posted on his social media channels. "It could potentially ice and be a little worse than the last storm we had."

Kemp encouraged residents to stock up on essentials such as food, batteries and gas, and to be ready for possible power outages. He said state and federal partners are coordinating, with crews preparing roads while hoping for the best.

"I'm closely monitoring the incoming weather system with state agencies as they prepare for anything this weekend may bring," Kemp said in the post. "Take this time to secure food, fill up on gas, and ensure you're prepared for any potential loss of power."

Hartsfield-Jackson prepares for possible winter weather at the airport

Leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they are ready if winter weather disrupts travel this weekend.

Airport CEO Ricky Smith said teams are already in preparation mode after recently bracing for another potential storm and are taking the same approach heading into the weekend ahead.

"We are equally prepared going into the upcoming weekend," Smith said, noting that airport operations rely on close coordination with federal agencies, airline partners, and city leaders.

Smith said the airport is working especially closely with Delta Air Lines, its largest carrier, as crews prepare for the possibility of snow or ice. While snow events are rare in Atlanta, he said teams have been training extensively to make sure they are ready.

"Our snow teams don't get a lot of opportunities to engage in a snow event, so we are doing a lot of preparation," Smith said. "We have new equipment that will make us more efficient, and our team has been doing round-the-clock training to operate that equipment and perform the cycles we have in place."

Smith urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, especially if the weather worsens.

"Whenever there's a high travel period or some kind of extraordinary event, we always ask that you call your airline before you come to the airport," he said. "You can also go to atl.com. We don't want you on the roadways if you don't have to be."

If delays or cancellations do occur, Smith said airport staff will work to make the experience as smooth as possible for travelers already at the terminal.

"Just know that the airport is prepared," Smith said. "Operations will be safe, and we'll get through it."

Smith, who previously worked in colder-weather cities like Cleveland and Baltimore, acknowledged that winter storms present unique challenges in Atlanta because they happen infrequently. Still, he said the airport has focused heavily on training and preparation.

"I think we've done an extraordinary job preparing our team for an experience they don't get to carry out very often," he said.

What to watch going forward

Forecasters say the exact path and timing of the storm remain uncertain, making it difficult to pinpoint which areas will see rain versus ice. Weather officials are urging residents to stay alert as forecasts are refined in the coming days.