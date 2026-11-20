Georgia has seen more measles cases in 2026 than any other year since the state's Department of Public Health began tracking the annual number of cases.

The spike in cases in the Peach State comes as the Pan American Health Organization announced the United States has officially lost its measles elimination status.

International health officials consider measles eliminated when the virus is not locally spreading among residents. The designation hinges on whether a single measles chain has spread uninterrupted for at least 12 months. The United States has met that standard every year since 2000.

As of Thursday, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed nearly 2,300 measles cases in the country with 43 new outbreaks (defined as three or more cases) this year. The biggest outbreak has been in Pennsylvania, where more than 1,500 cases have been confirmed.

The measles virus, Paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The CDC data shows there have been at least six deaths connected with the virus, but the agency noted those numbers are likely to increase. CBS News reports that there have been eight deaths associated with measles in Pennsylvania alone, with other deaths reported in Wisconsin and New York.

In Georgia, health officials have confirmed 28 cases of measles across the state, nearly triple the number reported in 2025 and 10 more than in 2019, which was the highest number of cases since the state started keeping records in 2002.

The latest outbreak was in Macon County, where DPH confirmed three measles cases on Nov. 10. So far, there have been seven cases connected with the outbreak. While details about the original case remain limited, officials say he or she had contact with a confirmed measles case in Pennsylvania. Authorities believe the individual also visited a LongHorn Steakhouse on Hampton Court in Perry on the night of Oct. 7 while they were infectious.

Other outbreaks in the state have been confirmed in Jasper County and Cobb County.

Mexico also lost its measles-elimination status, following a resurgence of the virus there that included a massive outbreak in Chihuahua state. Bolivia, too, lost its status. Last year, Canada lost its measles-free designation for the first time since 1998.

Georgia officials urge measles vaccinations

The majority of cases across the country have been unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status, the CDC reports. Only 4% of confirmed cases had at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

In a letter sent to physicians across the state in September, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey asked doctors to encourage their patients to get vaccinated.

"The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is safe and highly effective. More than 95% of people who receive one dose develop immunity, and a second dose increases protection to approximately 98%. Vaccination also helps protect infants and others who cannot be vaccinated," Toomey wrote.

A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine for children is displayed during an immunization event at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Center in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.