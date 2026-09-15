Georgia health officials urge vaccinations as state grapples with higher number of measles cases

Georgia health officials are asking doctors to encourage their patients to get vaccinated as the state deals with a measles outbreak.

In a letter to physicians across the state, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey said that measles outbreaks across the country are at their highest levels in more than 30 years.

Georgia has confirmed 16 cases of measles so far in 2026, more than last year and getting closer to the number of cases reported in 2019, which was the highest in the decade.

Most of the cases have been linked to an outbreak at a Cobb County daycare, the first case of which was confirmed on Aug. 18. On Friday, health officials said they confirmed two more cases of measles, bringing the outbreak total to 10.

"The majority of these cases are in young children, including some under one year of age," Toomey wrote.

Toomey encouraged physicians to keep aware of the growing outbreak and encourage patients to get vaccinations.

"The good news is that vaccination can prevent measles. The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is safe and highly effective. More than 95% of people who receive one dose develop immunity, and a second dose increases protection to approximately 98%. Vaccination also helps protect infants and others who cannot be vaccinated," she wrote. "As a healthcare provider, you play a critical role in stopping the spread of measles. Ensuring your patients are appropriately vaccinated and quickly recognizing and responding to a possible case can help protect your patients, their families, and the broader community."

She also told doctors to notify health officials immediately if they suspect a patient has measles and reach out to families who may not be up-to-date with vaccinations.

"Your conversations with families—listening to their concerns, answering questions with clear, evidence-based information, and recommending vaccination— can help protect children and prevent further spread," she said.

More than 3,200 cases have been reported in 2026, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Three people have died of measles in Pennsylvania, the latest of which was confirmed over the weekend.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.