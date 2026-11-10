Health officials confirm additional measles infections connected with case in Macon County

Georgia health officials say they have confirmed three new cases of measles connected to an outbreak in Macon County.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, all three new cases were close contacts of a measles case that was confirmed in the county on Oct. 12.

While details about the original case remain limited, officials say he or she had contact with a confirmed measles case in Pennsylvania, where the state reports an ongoing outbreak of the virus. Authorities believe the individual visited a LongHorn Steakhouse on Hampton Court in Perry on the night of Oct. 7 while they were infectious.

The new cases come a few weeks after authorities confirmed three other cases connected with the individual.

Authorities say they have notified others who may have been exposed to the new cases and are at increased risk of developing measles.

The new cases bring Georgia's total measles count this year to 28. Last year, the state reported 10 cases.

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Possible signs of measles exposure and what you should do

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, contact your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.

Officials say you should also stay at home and avoid contact with other people, especially anyone younger than 1 year old or those who have weakened immune systems.