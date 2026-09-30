Georgia measles cases hit 21 in 2026, with 5 new cases connected to Jasper County family

Georgia health officials have confirmed five measles cases connected to one Jasper County family.

With these additional cases, 2026 has the highest number of cases reported in Georgia in the last decade with 21. There were 18 cases reported in 2019.

The new cases are siblings who were either unvaccinated or under-vaccinated with at least one sibling having a recent history of out-of-state travel, the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a press release.

The Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the five individuals.

These cases are not connected with a recent outbreak linked to a Cobb County day care, the first case of which was confirmed on Aug. 18. The number of cases involved in that outbreak increased to 10 in mid-September.

As of Sept. 25, 3,659 cases of measles have been reported across the U.S., the majority of which were in patients 19 years old or younger, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals. That number is nearly 1,400 more cases than all of 2025.

Three people have died of measles in Pennsylvania.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

Officials have urged residents to get vaccinated, saying that more than 95% of people who receive a single dose of MMR vaccine will develop immunity to the viruses.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.

DPH is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to measles through contact with these individuals. These cases are not related to the earlier outbreak in Cobb County.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. Measles is highly contagious, but the MMR vaccine can prevent it.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, but can be up to 21 days. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny red spots appears starting at the head and spreading to the rest of the body.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective at preventing measles, mumps, and rubella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. For babies aged 6-11 months traveling internationally, the CDC recommends a single dose of the MMR vaccine before travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday. Parents with questions about the vaccine or the vaccination schedule should consult their physician.

More than 95% of people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%. People vaccinated with the MMR vaccine also help protect others who are too young or medically unable to be vaccinated.

Anyone with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor's office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately.

With these five additional cases, Georgia has 21 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026. Georgia had 10 confirmed measles cases in 2025.