New Georgia measles case could be connected to Pennsylvania outbreak, officials say

Georgia health officials have confirmed a new case of measles, this time in Macon County.

The new case reported on Tuesday brings the total number of confirmed measles cases to 22, more than twice the number reported in 2025.

While details about the patient remain limited, officials say he or she had contact with a confirmed measles case in Pennsylvania, where the state reports an ongoing outbreak of the virus with more than 1,100 cases.

The Macon County individual is isolating at home and close contacts who are unvaccinated are in quarantine, the Georgia Department of Public Health said.

The agency is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to the virus.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

Officials have urged residents to get vaccinated, saying that more than 95% of people who receive a single dose of MMR vaccine will develop immunity to the viruses.

"The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. Measles spreads quickly, and vaccination now can help prevent further spread," said state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek, DVM, MS. "One dose provides about 93% protection against measles, and two doses increase protection to about 97%."

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.